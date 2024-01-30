Suspects sought in crash that left 2 paramedics injured in Toronto's west end: police

Police are searching for the driver and occupants of a minivan that allegedly struck an ambulance and hydro pole in the city’s west end early Tuesday morning, injuring two paramedics.

It happened in the area of Dovercourt Road and Hallam Street, near Dupont Street, shortly before 4 a.m.

Police confirmed to CP24 that three suspects were in the minivan at the time of the collision.

Police are searching for the occupants of a minivan that allegedly struck an ambulance and hydro pole in Toronto's west end, injuring two paramedics. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

The ambulance was not carrying any patients at the time of the crash.

Police said two paramedics sustained minor injuries and are being assessed in hospital.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspects that fled the scene.

Crews have been called in to repair the damaged hydro pole.