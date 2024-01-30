TORONTO
Toronto

Suspects sought in crash that left 2 paramedics injured in Toronto's west end: police

Police are searching for the occupants of a minivan that allegedly struck an ambulance and hydro pole in the city's west end, injuring two paramedics. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24) Police are searching for the occupants of a minivan that allegedly struck an ambulance and hydro pole in the city's west end, injuring two paramedics. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Share

Police are searching for the driver and occupants of a minivan that allegedly struck an ambulance and hydro pole in the city’s west end early Tuesday morning, injuring two paramedics.

It happened in the area of Dovercourt Road and Hallam Street, near Dupont Street, shortly before 4 a.m.

Police confirmed to CP24 that three suspects were in the minivan at the time of the collision.

Police are searching for the occupants of a minivan that allegedly struck an ambulance and hydro pole in Toronto's west end, injuring two paramedics. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)

The ambulance was not carrying any patients at the time of the crash.

Police said two paramedics sustained minor injuries and are being assessed in hospital.

Investigators have not released a description of the suspects that fled the scene.

Crews have been called in to repair the damaged hydro pole.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News