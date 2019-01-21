

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is in custody for suspected impaired driving following a two-vehicle crash in Weston this morning.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. near Weston Road and Denison Road East.

Police say a car and a pickup truck collided in the area and one person was arrested at the scene.

The driver of one of the vehicles is facing an impaired driving charge.

No serious injuries were reported.