Suspect wanted after person wearing a hijab threatened in downtown Toronto

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly threatened a person wearing a hijab in downtown Toronto.

The incident, which is being treated as a “suspected hate-motivated offence,” happened on Oct. 27 near Bay and Front streets.

Investigators said that a male approached a person wearing a hijab and allegedly made derogatory comments before uttering threats.

The victim was not injured.

The suspect is described as a male with an average build and a beard. He was last seen wearing beige pants with a dark hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.