TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect wanted after person wearing a hijab threatened in downtown Toronto

    A photo of a male suspect wanted in connection with an Oct. 27 hate-motivated investigation in downtown Toronto. (TPS photo) A photo of a male suspect wanted in connection with an Oct. 27 hate-motivated investigation in downtown Toronto. (TPS photo)

    Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly threatened a person wearing a hijab in downtown Toronto.

    The incident, which is being treated as a “suspected hate-motivated offence,” happened on Oct. 27 near Bay and Front streets.

    Investigators said that a male approached a person wearing a hijab and allegedly made derogatory comments before uttering threats.

    The victim was not injured.

    The suspect is described as a male with an average build and a beard. He was last seen wearing beige pants with a dark hooded jacket.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    PM pans Poilievre for 'pulling stunts' by threatening to delay MPs' holidays with House tactics

    Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to delay MPs' holidays by throwing up thousands of procedural motions seeking to block Liberal legislation until Prime Minister Justin Trudeau backs off his carbon tax. It's a move Government House Leader Karina Gould was quick to condemn, warning the Official Opposition leader's 'temper tantrum' tactics will impact Canadians.

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News