

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police in Brampton are looking for a suspect after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 17-year-old girl Tuesday morning.

Peel Regional Police say the incident happened while the girl was walking near Earlsbridge Boulevard and Cipriano Court around 9 a.m.

According to police, the suspect approached the girl, grabber her arm and told her she was “going with him.” The victim was able to break away and fled the area.

In a news release, police said the suspect is described as white, five-foot-10 with a medium build. He is about 50 years of age with grey hair and brown eyes. Investigators say he was last seen wearing a navy blue zip-up sweater, black baggy pants and white and red shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.