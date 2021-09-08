TORONTO -- Peel police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at home in Brampton that left one woman with critical injuries on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the basement of a home in the area of Ardglen Drive and Wilton Drive shortly after 3 p.m.

Police say three people who were known to each other were at the home when a firearm was allegedly discharged by a male suspect. A 20-year-old woman was struck by the gunfire and an 18-year-old man was also injured.

The woman was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and she remains in hospital in critical condition, investigators confirmed Wednesday.

The suspect has been identified by police as 19-year-old Isaiah Bachoo, of no fixed address. A warrant has now been issued for his arrest for “numerous firearm-related offences,” police said.

“Isaiah Bachoo is considered armed and dangerous and anyone that sees him is asked to call 911 and to keep their distance,” Peel police said in a news release.

Anyone with information about Bachoo’s whereabouts can contact investigators at 22 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.