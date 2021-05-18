TORONTO -- Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an "unprovoked"assault at a TTC subway station Monday.

According to investigators the suspect allegedly assaulted a 40-year-old man on the northbound platform at Spadina Station around noon.

The victim of the assault then fell onto the subway tracks, police said. The authorities did not say if the man sustained any physical injuries.

Investigators say the suspect was last seen boarding a northbound train at the station.

On Tuesday, police released an image of the unknown man. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black Ecko Unltd sweater with a white Rhino on the front and blue jeans. He also had headphones around his neck, a red bag with one strap and was wearing dark-coloured shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.