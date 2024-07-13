TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect sought after woman sexually assaulted at knifepoint while walking along Scarborough trail

    Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan Toronto Police lettering is shown on the side of a police vehicle in Toronto on Wednesday, Aug.2, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
    Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint while walking along a trail in Scarborough Saturday morning.

    Police say they responded to a call for a person with a knife near Guildwood Parkway and Galloway Road at 10:30 a.m.

    Responding officers learned that a woman was walking on a trail when a man approached her from behind.

    He allegedly brandished a knife and sexually assaulted the woman. The man later fled the area.

    Police released a description of the suspect on Saturday afternoon, saying he is white, 25 to 35 years old, with a thin build and shoulder-length curly reddish-brown hair.

    He was last seen wearing a red basketball jersey and black pants.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

