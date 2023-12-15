TORONTO
Toronto

    • Suspect sought after woman assaulted and locked in Toronto store

    A suspect wanted in connection with an assault and forcible confinement investigation is seen in this photograph provided by Toronto police. A suspect wanted in connection with an assault and forcible confinement investigation is seen in this photograph provided by Toronto police.

    Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted a woman and locked her in a downtown Toronto store on Monday.

    The incident occurred around 7 p.m. at a local business near Bloor Street West and Clinton Street.

    According to investigators, a man entered the store around closing time and asked for services.

    He then allegedly made several attempts to lure a woman into a washroom. When she tried to leave the store, police say she was assaulted.

    At this point the man allegedly locked the door and turned the lights out, police said.

    “The victim screamed and was able to escape before witnesses assisted,” investigators said in a news release issued Friday.

    The man fled the area, heading east on Bloor Street West before heading south on Clinton Street.

    Police have released a photograph and video of a suspect wanted in connection with the assault.

    The suspect is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, standing about five-foot-ten-inches and weighing about 170lbs. He has short patchy black hair and was last seen wearing a brown sweater and a blue jacket.

    Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

