TORONTO -- Toronto police are looking to identify a suspect involved in a shooting at a downtown Toronto party attended by hundreds of people.

In a news release issued Monday, police said that on Oct. 16, at approximately 3:38 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting near Adelaide and John streets in the city’s Entertainment District.

When officers arrived on scene, police said they observed a vacant space in a building nearby that appeared to have been used as a venue for a party.

A man in his 30s was located inside the venue and appeared to be suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition, police said.

Investigators believe that 200 to 300 people were inside the venue when the shooting took place, though no guests remained on scene when police arrived.

A description of the suspect was not released by police.

The early-morning shooting comes after a rash of gun violence observed in the city over the weekend. Police responded to eight separate shootings across the city on Saturday and Sunday, four of which ended in fatalities.

Anyone with information related to the shooting on Oct. 16 is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.