TORONTO -- A 31-year-old man died after being stabbed Sunday morning in a parking lot in Hamilton, police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of James Street North and Barton Street West before noon for a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from life-threatening stab wounds in the parking lot of Mission Services of Hamilton.

He was rushed to Hamilton General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they are searching for the suspect, who they identified as 23-year-old Jheidohn Shakeed Serieaux of no fixed address.

He is described as five-foot-nine, weighs 160 pounds, and was wearing a dark hoodie and black pants.

Police say Serieaux is wanted for first-degree murder.

“Serieaux is considered armed, as a weapon has not been recovered at this time,” police say.

“Police are encouraging the public not to approach Serieaux but to call 911 if his location is known.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Brewster at 905-546-4067.

It is Hamilton's 12th homicide of 2021.