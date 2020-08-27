TORONTO -- Police are searching for a 24-year-old woman in connection with a fatal stabbing in downtown Toronto on Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Sherbourne and Dundas streets around 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a woman walking in the area with a knife.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene, they found another woman suffering from stab wounds and covered in blood.

She was rushed to a local trauma centre but later succumbed to her injuries. The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Tara Morton.

Police say that a suspect, identified as Toronto-resident Oleesiea Langdon, is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the incident.

Langdon has been described by investigators as a Black woman with a light complexion and medium build. She was last seen wearing a dark hoodie, light-coloured track pants and yellow shoes.