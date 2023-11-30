Suspect sought after being captured on video punching woman several times in Brampton store
Peel Regional Police have released a shocking video showing a man punching a woman multiple times in a store in Brampton last month as they seek help locating the suspect.
The assault occurred on the evening of Oct. 23 at a shopping mall in the area of Queen Street and Central Park Drive.
- Download our app to get local alerts to your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
In the video, two women who just entered a clothing store are approached by a man. He speaks to one of the women for a few seconds before swatting something from her hand.
That prompted the woman to slap the man, who then punched her several times. The man then flees the store with three others who were watching the incident from outside.
Man wanted for assault in Brampton. (Peel Regional Police)
According to police, the woman was initially approached by an unknown suspect, who accused her of filming him. When she tried to walk away, the suspect approached the woman again, slapped her phone out and assaulted her.
Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.
In addition to the video, police also released photos of the suspect, described as a Black male, five-foot-seven, wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.
Police say the hoodie in the photo was worn by a suspect wanted for assault. (Peel Regional Police)
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information on the suspect to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NHL veteran Perry apologizes for 'inappropriate' behaviour, says he is seeking help
Corey Perry says he has started seeking help for his struggles with alcohol following his release from the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.
Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
TREND LINE Liberals and NDP tied in ballot support, Conservatives 19 points ahead: Nanos
The governing minority Liberals' decline in the polls has now placed them in a tie for support with their confidence-and-supply partners the NDP, while the Conservatives are now 19 points ahead, according Nanos' latest ballot tracking.
Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages
Canada Post had released a holiday guide on when Canadians should mail out their packages.
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
More Israeli hostages freed by Hamas as truce in Gaza lasts another day
Hamas began freeing Israeli hostages Thursday in exchange for more Palestinian prisoners to be released as part of a last-minute deal to extend their ceasefire in Gaza by another day. But any further renewal of the truce, now in its seventh day, could prove more daunting since Hamas is expected to set a higher price for many of the remaining hostages.
What to know about the Sikh independence movement following U.S. accusation that activist was targeted
The U.S. has charged an Indian national in what prosecutors allege was a failed plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist at the behest of an unnamed Indian government official.
Alternative healer faces manslaughter charge over woman's death at a U.K. slapping therapy workshop
An alternative healer who advocates a technique known as 'slapping therapy' was charged Thursday over the death of a woman at one of his workshops in England seven years ago.
Montreal
-
Former Quebec firefighter Kenneth Marlin sentenced to 14 years for sexually abusing children
On Thursday, Quebec Court Justice Joey Dubois sentenced Kenneth Marlin to 14 years in prison for abusing five children over the span of a decade on his parents' farm in Hemmingford, Que., a small rural town about 65 kilometres south of Montreal.
-
Tens of thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents remain without water
Thousands of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu residents will be without water for at least another day. The city said on Thursday that repair work on the water main break will continue on Thursday and that the over-55,000 residents in around 26,000 homes, businesses and institutions will remain without water.
-
Police say multiple weapons used in serious assault on man at Montreal homeless encampment
The mayor is denouncing a 'violent attack' that left a 57-year-old man at a homeless encampment in Montreal with serious injuries on Thursday.
London
-
'It’s a huge benefit': St. Thomas Sports Spectacular to help local Special Olympics
Headlining this year’s head table is two-time Olympic Ice Dance Gold Medallist Scott Moir, along with former NFL running backs Jamaal Charles, Fred Jackson and three-time NHL all-star Shayne Corson.
-
No one was injured in reported downtown dumpster fire
Emergency crews attended the scene of a reported dumpster fire in downtown London, Ont.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Inside the building becoming largest overnight winter homeless shelter
Ark Aid Street Mission has just weeks to convert a church building into a life-saving refuge from the cold this winter — and it’s going to take the community’s help to do it.
Kitchener
-
Fire at Kitchener encampment
Details are limited at this point, but the flames, which were captured on video, started around 7 a.m.
-
Kitchener Centre voters head to polls for byelection
There will soon be a new MPP representing Kitchener Centre at Queen's Park.
-
Vintage Videos: Highlights from the CKCO archive
Check back each Thursday for a new video from our vault.
Northern Ontario
-
Man who committed four murders in the Sault found with rifle, revolver, police say
Bobbie Halleart, the man who shot and killed his three children and a 41-year-old woman Oct. 23 in the Sault, was found with a .38 calibre revolver and a rifle, police said Thursday.
-
Claims of toxic workplace at CSIS absolutely 'devastating': PM says
Allegations of a toxic workplace culture, involving harassment and sexual assault at Canada's spy agency are 'devastating' and 'absolutely unacceptable,' Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.
-
Suspect driving company vehicle in northern Ont. was impaired, asleep and had suspended licence
An employee driving a company pickup truck from Wawa to Chapleau was reported missing by the company this week.
Ottawa
-
Little Italy grocer to close its doors in alcohol sale dispute with province
Mercato Zacconi in Ottawa's Little Italy is closing its doors due to a dispute with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario over the sale of alcohol.
-
Police investigating after man allegedly spreads feces in front of Centretown Islamic centre
The Ottawa Police Hate and Bias Crime Unit is looking for the suspect responsible for allegedly smearing feces on the door of the Islamic Care Centre in Centretown last month.
-
Over 1,500 Ottawa properties audited under Vacant Unit Tax
The City of Ottawa says it has audited 1,525 properties through the Vacant Unit Tax process, with more residences being subject to a review in the coming months.
Windsor
-
Pedestrian taken to hospital after crash on Ouellette
Windsor police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after getting struck by a vehicle on Ouellette Avenue.
-
Southwestern Ont. hospitals facing $480M class action after patient data breached, sold on dark web
A group of southwestern Ontario hospitals is facing a potential $480-million class action lawsuit after at least 270,000 patients in the region had their data breached and reportedly sold by hackers on the dark web.
-
Man allegedly breaks into home, threatens occupant
Windsor police say a man has been charged with robbery after allegedly breaking into a downtown home and threatening the person inside.
Barrie
-
'Burnt to the ground': Blue Mountains new townhouses destroyed by fire
An early morning fire raged through and destroyed four new townhouses in the Blue Mountains
-
Woman found asleep in parked car charged with being drug impaired
A woman faces charges and a 90-day driver's licence suspension after police say she was found asleep behind the wheel of a parked car.
-
Here's when to expect Essa Road under Highway 400 to be closed for bridge demolition
A section of Essa Road under Highway 400 from Fairview Road to Ardagh Road will be temporarily closed to complete the Essa Road bridge demolition.
Atlantic
-
Human remains found in Cape Breton those of missing woman, death being investigated as homicide
Police say human remains found in Big Bras D’Or, N.S., belong to a woman who was reported missing last week. Her death is now being investigated as a homicide.
-
2023 Atlantic hurricane season ends; finishes 4th for most-named storms
The 2023 Atlantic hurricane season comes to an end on Thursday as the fourth
-
11 recommendations promising to fix N.B.’s anglophone education system to take years to implement
Another report aimed at fixing New Brunswick’s education system was released Thursday, with a promise from Education Minister Bill Hogan to address them all, while recognising that could take years.
Calgary
-
Polar bears make a splash at Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo's Wild Canada
Coming face-to-face with polar bears, tracking otters gliding through the water and watching caribou prancing delighted guests at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo the day before the public unveiling of its newly renovated exhibit.
-
Adidas executive Dan Near to become next WHL commissioner
Dan Near was introduced as the Western Hockey League's next commissioner at a Calgary press conference Thursday in a move that takes the Markham, Ont., product from one side of the boardroom table to the other.
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police arrest man for sexual assault, interference
A 42-year-old man is facing charges of sexual assault and sexual interference following a lengthy investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) that began last year.
-
RCMP search for suspect who set fire to home with children inside
Manitoba RCMP is searching for a suspect who set fire to a home in West St. Paul with young children inside.
-
Here's when Canada Post says you should send out your holiday packages
Canada Post had released a holiday guide on when Canadians should mail out their packages.
Vancouver
-
Surrey lifeguard charged with sexual interference, child luring, RCMP say
A Surrey lifeguard has been charged with child sex offences after a months-long investigation, Mounties in the city announced Thursday.
-
Still no wheelchair access after 17,000 Stanley Park train tickets added
The Vancouver park board has confirmed this year's Stanley Park holiday train remains inaccessible to children in wheelchairs, despite the additional work that allowed the city to offer 17,000 more tickets to the popular attraction this week.
-
Thompson Rivers University volleyball player killed, two others injured in car crash
One member of the Thompson Rivers University men's volleyball team is dead and two more are in critical condition following a car crash Wednesday in Kamloops.
Edmonton
-
Alberta set for $5.5B budget surplus, despite big bucks for fires, floods and drought
Alberta’s budget surplus is growing but will be offset by more than $1 billion this year to pay for floods, forest fires and drought.
-
4 teens rescued from sex trafficking, 3 teens facing charges: police
Four teenage girls have been rescued in a months-long human trafficking investigation and three teens are facing charges, police in Edmonton announced on Thursday.
-
2 injured in 107 Avenue, 142 Street traffic circle crash
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a crash in west Edmonton.