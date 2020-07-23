TORONTO -- Toronto police are looking for a suspect who they believe broke into a North York home Thursday morning and attacked a 65-year-old woman.

Police responded to a call for an assault in the area of Don Mills Road and Steeles Avenue East just before 7 a.m.

In a news release, police said that the victim was sleeping when the suspect allegedly broke into her home and assaulted her.

The suspect allegedly struck the woman in the face and choked her until she lost consciousness, police said.

The victim was rushed to hospital with life-altering injuries.

Police have released an image of the suspect, who has been identified as 32-year-old Mark William Kubicz, of Thornhill.

Kubicz is wanted for break and enter and commit, aggravated assault, overcome resistance by choking, four counts of failing to comply with release order, and breach of probation.

He is described as five-foot-10, weighs 190 lbs., with short brown hair, hazel eyes, and a beard.

Police said Kubicz was shirtless but was wearing black and red shorts and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.