Suspect in custody after fatal 'domestic-related' stabbing at Whitby home

A man has died and another is in custody after a stabbing at a home in Whitby on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say that the “domestic-related” incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m.at an address on Regatta Crescent, which is in the vicinity of Brock and Victoria streets.

The victim was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police initially said that a suspect in the case was outstanding.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate this person,” police said in a message posted to Twitter late Wednesday afternoon.

Then shortly before midnight Wednesday Durham police said they had taken a male suspect into custody with the assistance of Ontario Provincial Police.

They said further details would be released Thursday morning.