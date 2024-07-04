Woman dead, four in hospital after hit-and-run on Gardiner

A woman has died and four others have been taken to hospital following a hit-and-run collision overnight on the Gardiner Expressway.

Toronto police said they were called to the eastbound lanes of the expressway, near Jameson Avenue, shortly after 2 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision.

Toronto Paramedic Services said they transported one person to hospital in critical condition and four others with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said one of the adults who was injured – a woman in her 50s – was transported to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A woman in her 20s from the same vehicle was seriously injured, while a child from that vehicle was transported to hospital to be checked over as a precaution, police said.

The man who was driving the second vehicle fled the scene and made it all the way to his home outside Toronto, police said. He has since been taken into custody.

All eastbound lanes of the expressway were blocked in the area as police investigated the deadly collision. The highway reopened around 7 a.m.