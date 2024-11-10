TORONTO
Toronto

Suspect image released in sex assault investigation

Police are looking to identify this suspect in a sex assault investigation. (TPS) Police are looking to identify this suspect in a sex assault investigation. (TPS)
The Toronto Police are looking to identify a suspect wanted in a sex assault investigation.

Police say that they responded to a call for a sexual assault in the Bay and Adelaide Street area on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.

There, at around 2:30 p.m., a female was walking when an unknown man allegedly approached her from behind. It is alleged that he proceeded to sexually assault her, and then continued walking northbound on Bay Street before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 20-30 years old, between five-foot-nine and six-feet tall, with short dark hair and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey shirt, black shoes and black pants with brown-coloured stains or patterns on one leg.

Toronto police have released an image of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

