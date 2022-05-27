Suspect identified after Ontario school threatened on social media

A suspect has been identified after an Ontario school was threatened on social media Thursday night.

Officers with Durham Regional Police were at Clarington Central Secondary High School, located near Clarington and Steven roads, on Friday to "ensure the safety of students and staff" as they investigated a threat directed at the school.

Little information was provided by officials as to the nature of the threat. The school remained open to students throughout the day.

By noon, investigators said they were able to identify a suspect and there were "no safety concerns."

"The suspect is from outside of Durham Region, so it obviously complicates the investigation a little bit, however we are working with other jurisdictions," Const. George Tudos told CP24 an hour later.

"The charges are pending and it's still an ongoing investigation."

Tudos said that because the investigation is ongoing, no further details about the suspect or threat will be released. However, he did say that following other similar incidents in Durham, charges such as uttering threats or public mischief were laid.

The threat presented itself the same day that a man carrying an imitation firearm was fatally shot by police outside of a Toronto elementary school.