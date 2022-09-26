Suspect identified after hidden camera found in Ontario Tim Hortons bathroom

Police have identified a suspect in connection with an investigation into a hidden camera that was found in a Tim Hortons bathroom in Hamilton, Ont.

According to investigators, a cellphone was found in a women’s restaurant stall late Thursday morning.

Hamilton resident Emily Hasler spoke to CTV News Toronto on Friday and said her sister found the phone in a pile of garbage while with her young child. She said the phone was attached to a battery pack.

Photographs posted to social media show a phone in a Tim Hortons cup covered in toilet paper.

“It’s just like a violation,” Hasler said. “You just feel disgusting after that.”

“You don't know it wasn't streaming. Was it just recording? We don't know.”

Hamilton police confirmed at the time that the cellphone was still recording when officers seized it.

On Monday, police identified a suspect as 27-year-old Hamilton resident Daniel St. Amour. A warrant has been issued for his arrest in connection with the voyeurism investigation.

Daniel St. Amour, 27, is seen in this undated photograph provided by Hamilton Police.

Investigators say he is not an employee of the restaurant.

Police say that St. Amour is also wanted by Hamilton police for numerous other charges, including theft, possession, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact police or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.