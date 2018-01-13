

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A 29-year-old man has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder following a double homicide at a home in Brampton late Friday night.

Police say that officers were called to a residence near Dixie Road and Sandalwood Parkway at around 10:45 p.m.

Once on scene, police say that officers located two deceased parties with obvious signs of trauma.

The deceased parties have since been identified as a 32-year-old woman and her 60-year-old mother.

A child was also located unharmed in the residence and has since been handed over to the Children’s Aid Society.

Police say that the accused was married to one of the victims.

Police are asking anyone with information about the homicide to contact investigators.