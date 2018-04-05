

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





One of three men charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Nnamdi Ogba was let out of prison on statutory release about one month before the incident, after serving nearly four years for a shooting in Edmonton.

Police have said Ogba was “an innocent man walking through a particular neighbourhood” and that he was shot “for no reason” other than an ongoing turf war he had nothing to do with.

Ogba was walking back to his parked car in the Scarlettwood Court area of Etobicoke at around 11 p.m. on March 16 when two men approached him from behind and shot him in the back before getting into an awaiting SUV and fleeing the scene.

The two alleged shooters were arrested on March 29 but the alleged getaway-driver had remained outstanding until his arrest on the morning of March 30.

Investigators identified the suspects as 19-year-old Trevaughan Miller and 22-year-old Abdullahi Mohamed. The accused getaway driver was identified as 27-year-old Abdirahman Islow.

Each was charged with one count of first-degree murder. None of the charges have been proven in court.

Parole Board of Canada documents obtained by CTV News Toronto indicates that Mohamed was released from custody in Jan. 2017 after serving close to four years for various firearms possession and discharge offences.

In Sept. 2013, Mohamed was arrested and charged after firing four gunshots at the window of an Edmonton café that had refused to provide him service.

He was placed on statutory release in Jan. 2017. He was ordered to abide by conditions including an alcohol and drug prohibition, no association with former criminal associates and a lifetime weapons ban.

He was later detained in June 2017 and accused of trafficking drugs in a vehicle. Charges in that occurrence were later withdrawn.

Despite the fact the charges were withdrawn, the parole board said they were concerned about him being a risk in the community.

“The Board concludes that your risk in the community rose to an unmanageable level and the reasons for your suspension were within your control. Therefore, your statutory release is revoked,” A member of the Parole Board wrote in Jan. 2018, revoking his release.

The Board said Mohamed was granted statutory release again on Feb. 20 – 22 days before Ogba was shot.