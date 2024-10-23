Suspect charged after women allegedly sexually assaulted at Finch Station, officer assaulted during arrest

A 40-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted several women on TTC property and then assaulted a police officer while being placed into custody.

Police were initially called to Finch Station at around 9:10 p.m. on Monday.

Investigators said that a man assaulted a woman onboard a northbound subway train and then exited the train at Finch Station.

It is further alleged that the same suspect then sexually assaulted several women on the mezzanine level of the station near the collector booth.

Officers arrived at the station and proceeded to arrest the man.

Police said during the arrest he allegedly assaulted an officer. The officer sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result.

Michael Smith, 40, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault, sexual assault with a weapon, and assault peace officer.

Police believe there may be more victims and have released an image of the accused as they appeal for information.

The suspect is described as five-foot-ten to five-foot-eleven with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a light brown jacket and carrying a red shopping bag.