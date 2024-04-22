Suspect at-large following stabbing in Etobicoke

Police say that an 18-year-old male has been stabbed in an Etobicoke neighbourhood.

It happened just before 4 p.m. near Islington Avenue and Bloor Street West.

According to police, the victim has been taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police are looking for a white male suspect in connection with the incident. He was last seen wearing a beige hoodie, black pants and a white face mask.