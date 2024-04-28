Suspect allegedly made anti-2SLGBTQI+ comments towards victim in downtown Toronto: police

Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a victim and made anti-2SLGBTQI+ comments while continuously harassing them in downtown Toronto last month.

The incident happened on March 14 near Bay and St. Joseph streets, just north of Wellesley Street East.

The suspect was last seen near Bloor Street West and Avenue Road. He is described by police as a male, possibly in their 50s, and five foot four to five foot six inches tall with a stocky build.

Toronto police said that they’re investigating this occurrence as “suspected hate-motivated criminal harassment.”

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.