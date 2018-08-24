

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Be careful what you post on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram -- a survey has found that 70 per cent employers use social networking sites to vet job candidates.

Job search engine CareerBuilder also found 57 per cent of employers who research candidates online have found content that led them to believe the potential employee would not be suitable for the job.

The survey was based on 1,000 hiring managers and HR professionals.

Many people, when asked by CTV News Toronto whether they have anything incriminating on their social media pages, said no.

“I try not to post anything to incriminating,” one said. “I try not to post anything my family wouldn’t want to see.”

At the same time, she said she has some Facebook posts from when she was 13 she would rather employers did not see.

“I said a lot of dumb stuff then, but who didn’t?”

Another Toronto resident said he has a golden rule when posting to social networks.

‘If you are not sure, if you are on the edge of whether it should be put on or not, just don’t. It’s not a good idea.”

One man even suggested cleaning up social profiles and keeping privacy settings updated so that only close friends can see posts.

CareerBuilder said that common mistakes on social media include posting provocative or inappropriate photos or videos, posting about drinking or using drugs, and posting discriminatory comments about race, gender or religion.

Social media can also be used to cross-check qualifications and criminal behaviours, so CareerBuilder urges job candidates not to lie on their resumes or applications.

And even if a candidate is offered a job, the company may continue to monitor their digital footprint.