TORONTO -- Surveillance video obtained by CP24 appears to show suspects dumping the body of the city’s latest homicide victim outside a hospital in North York early Monday morning.

In the video, a dark-coloured car is seen driving near Humber River Hospital’s campus in the area of Church and Jane streets at around 2:17 a.m.

The vehicle comes to a stop and suspects are spotted exiting the car.

Moments later, the security camera captures the suspects getting back into the vehicle, leaving behind what appears to be a body on the sidewalk outside the hospital.

The victim was discovered shortly before 2:30 a.m. by officers who were on patrol in the area.

The male was lying just on the other side of a hedge that runs along the perimeter of the hospital grounds.

The victim, police say, had multiple gunshot wounds to his chest and was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators say the only description they have of the suspect vehicle is that it was a dark sedan.

“We are still in the process of getting any video,” Det. Mike McGinn told reporters at the scene. “We are going to be canvassing but if you do have video please contact the homicide squad.”

The Humber River Hospital campus near Church and Jane streets hasn’t had an operational emergency room in many years and mostly serves as a kidney dialysis centre.

Police say that they received no radio calls to alert them to the body, which was discovered by 12 Division officers on patrol.

The victim has not been identified, though police say that he is believed to be in his mid-20s.

“The officers looked over and they noticed a male lying on the grass area near the bus stop. When they went to approach the male he was without vital signs,” Insp. Stacey Davis told CP24 at the scene earlier Monday morning. “He had several gunshot wounds to the chest. The ambulance attended and the male has been pronounced.”

No information has been released about a possible suspect or suspects at this time.