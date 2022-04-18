Sunwing Airlines reports network-wide issue causing numerous flight delays

Dozens of flights in and out of Toronto Pearson International Airport have been delayed due to a technical issue impacting Sunwing Airlines.

The airline tells CP24 that the “network-wide system issue has impacted check-in and boarding,” resulting in delays for a number of its flights.

No timeline has been provided for the restoration of normal service.

“We sincerely regret the impact this is having on our customers’ travel plans and are working diligently with our technology provider to resolve the issue as soon as possible so that regular flight operations can resume,” a spokesperson for Sunwing said. “Best attempts are being made to notify passengers of the impact to their flights where possible, and we strongly encourage all customers with departing flights over the next day to check their flight status before heading to the airport.”

The spokesperson said that the system issue is impacting “several carriers globally,” including Sunwing.

They said that the airline will be providing customers with further updates on the issue as it is able to.