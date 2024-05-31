TORONTO
Toronto

    • Subway service resumes on Line 1 after power problem

    A commuter shows a mostly empty TTC train during rush hour Friday morning. (Twitter/@peterdwhitmore) A commuter shows a mostly empty TTC train during rush hour Friday morning. (Twitter/@peterdwhitmore)
    Regular subway service has now resumed on a stretch of Line 1 following a disruption caused by a power shutdown during the busy morning rush, the TTC says.

    Service was suspended for about an hour between Sheppard-Yonge and Eglinton stations because of the problem.

    “We are investigating the cause and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the TTC said in a tweet around 7:30 a.m.

    Shuttle buses were dispatched to replace regular service.

    At around 8:20 a.m., the TTC said regular service had resumed.

