TORONTO -- An investigation by Toronto police has led to the arrest of four Montreal residents and the seizure of a submachine gun, ammunition and a cache of drugs.

Police said the investigation by 52 Division’s Major Crime Unit began on Oct. 2. As a result, a MAC-10 submachine gun and a quantity of ammunition and drugs were seized.

Investigators said that even more drugs and cash were seized when officers executed a search warrant at an unidentified location.

Four Montreal residents, whose ages range from 18 to 20 years old, have been charged as a result.

Tommy Giroux-Chevalier, 20, MC Koeurn Joseph, 20, Jahmeel Jean Pierre, 18, and Juliette Duchesne, 18, are all facing a number of charges including possession of a Schedule I substance for the purposes of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property or thing obtained by crime not exceeding $5000.

All four suspects are scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Monday.

Anyone with information relating to the investigation is asked to contact police directly or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.