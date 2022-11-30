Strong wind set to hit southern Ontario today

There’s some wet, gusty weather in store for southern Ontario today.

Toronto and much of southern Ontario are currently under a special weather statement from Environment Canada cautioning that strong winds will persist starting Wednesday afternoon and lasting into the evening.

“Westerly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are expected Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening in the wake of (a) strong cold front,” Environment Canada said in its statement Wednesday.

The national weather agency said the strongest winds are expected near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, where wind gusts could reach up to 90 km/h.

Wind warnings are in effect for the Niagara area, as well as around Kingston.

The winds are expected to ease from west to east across the province Wednesday night.

Also Wednesday, periods of rain are expected to last until around noon, with the risk of a thunderstorm early this morning.

In terms of temperature, the city will see a high of 11 C, but that will fall to zero in the afternoon. There’s a 40 per cent chance of flurries in the evening and an expected low of -2 C, feeling more like -10 with the windchill.

Then Thursday a high of 3 C is expected, with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 7 C.

Over the weekend, a high of 9 C is expected Saturday, though there is also a 60 per cent chance of showers. A mix of sun and cloud is expected Sunday with a high of 2 C.