Three people reported being allegedly assaulted and robbed by a suspect within a few hours of one another on March 12. The robberies all occurred in Mississauga within a few blocks from one another.

Police believe a single person was involved in all three incidents.

According to Peel Police, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, a 47-year-old man was exiting his home on Karen Park Crescent when he was struck by the suspect, who later fled the area. Twenty minutes later, a 54-year-old man was approached on Burnhampthorpe Road. He was allegedly assaulted and his property was stolen.

At 1:15 p.m., the suspect approached a 58-year-old man on board a local bus stopped at Confederation Parkway and King St. West. The man was allegedly assaulted and his property was taken.

All the victims suffered minor injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect identified as 34-year-old Oliver Lovingston Williams in connection with the robberies.

He is wanted on the charges of assault with a weapon and two counts of assault and robbery.

Police are asking that witnesses to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or to reach out anonymously through Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.