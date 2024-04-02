TORONTO
Toronto

    • String of grass fires near Toronto, Vaughan border temporarily shut down rail lines

    Share

    Rail lines along the border between Toronto and Vaughan were temporarily shut down on Tuesday morning after a series of grass fires broke out, the Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service says.

    Crews in both Toronto and Vaughan were called to grass fires along the north-south railway line in at least three separate locations, including near Steeles Avenue and Highway 400, Keele Street and Steeles Avenue, and Weston Road and Steeles Avenue.

    During an update, a spokesperson with Vaughan Fire said crews had to contend with strong wind gusts, which caused the fire to jump down the tracks.

    Crews were forced to cut access points through fences in order to get to the fires.

    At one point, CN shut down rail lines in the area but they have since reopened.

    No injuries were reported.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What are the tax implications of working from home?

    Working from home certainly has some perks and benefits, but it can change the way you file your tax returns. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew offers tips on on filing your taxes differently depending on what work-from-home scenario you find yourself in.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News