String of grass fires near Toronto, Vaughan border temporarily shut down rail lines
Rail lines along the border between Toronto and Vaughan were temporarily shut down on Tuesday morning after a series of grass fires broke out, the Vaughan Fire and Rescue Service says.
Crews in both Toronto and Vaughan were called to grass fires along the north-south railway line in at least three separate locations, including near Steeles Avenue and Highway 400, Keele Street and Steeles Avenue, and Weston Road and Steeles Avenue.
During an update, a spokesperson with Vaughan Fire said crews had to contend with strong wind gusts, which caused the fire to jump down the tracks.
Crews were forced to cut access points through fences in order to get to the fires.
At one point, CN shut down rail lines in the area but they have since reopened.
No injuries were reported.
