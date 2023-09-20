Stretch of Hwy. 401 in Scarborough reopens following closure due to police investigation

The westbound collector lanes of Highway 401 at Morningside Avenue have reopened following a lengthy closure due to a Toronto police investigation.

Toronto police told CP24 that the incident started in 43 Division as a call about a person in crisis in a vehicle. They said police engaged in a pursuit that ended up on the highway.

The vehicle being pursued then hit another vehicle and went off the road.

One person from the vehicle that was struck was transported hospital with a minor injury, police said.

OPP are handling the investigation into the collision, while Toronto Police are investigating the vehicle that was being pursued.