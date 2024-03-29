Stabbing outside apartment building in North York leaves 1 man dead: police

One man is dead after a stabbing outside an apartment building in North York on Friday morning, Toronto police confirm.

The incident occurred shortly before 7 a.m. outside a building near Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West.

One man was found at the scene suffering from stab wounds and was taken to hospital via emergency run. Police have now confirmed that the man died in hospital.

According to investigators, one man who was found at the scene with a knife has been taken into custody.