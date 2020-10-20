TORONTO -- A 24-year-old man is in serious condition in hospital after a stabbing in North York.

The incident occurred in the area of Brookbanks Drive and Valley Woods Road at approximately 7:28 p.m.

Toronto police originally said in a tweet published Tuesday evening that the man was located on a TTC bus in the area, but later clarified that the man was not on the bus. Police said there was a TTC bus in the area and the operator phoned police.

(Source: CTV News Toronto/Adam Frisk)

Toronto Paramedic Services said the man was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Police later said the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

No suspect information has been released by police so far.