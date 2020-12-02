TORONTO -- Police are responding to a stabbing in North York Wednesday afternoon that left a woman with serious injuries.

It happened in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at approximately 2:12 p.m., according to police, inside the lobby of a nearby building.

The victim was taken to a local hospital shortly after.

Toronto police confirmed to CP24 that a suspect was arrested following the incident.

It's unclear if the suspect is known to the victim, police said.