Advertisement
Stabbing in North York building lobby leaves woman with serious injuries
Published Wednesday, December 2, 2020 3:03PM EST Last Updated Wednesday, December 2, 2020 3:10PM EST
TORONTO -- Police are responding to a stabbing in North York Wednesday afternoon that left a woman with serious injuries.
It happened in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue at approximately 2:12 p.m., according to police, inside the lobby of a nearby building.
The victim was taken to a local hospital shortly after.
Toronto police confirmed to CP24 that a suspect was arrested following the incident.
It's unclear if the suspect is known to the victim, police said.