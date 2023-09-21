Toronto

    • Stabbing in Niagara Region critically injures victim

    A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon) A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)

    A victim was flown to an out-of-area hospital in critical condition following a stabbing in the Niagara Region Thursday evening.

    Niagara police said they were called to the area of Highway 20 and Rice Road in Pelham, Ont.

    Ornge airlifted the victim to be treated for their injuries. Police did not provide further details about the victim.

    The investigation is currently in its early stages, however police said two people have been arrested.

