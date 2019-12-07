Stabbing in East York leaves man with serious injuries
Published Saturday, December 7, 2019 4:36PM EST
TORONTO -- A man has sustained serious injuries after being stabbed in East York on Saturday afternoon.
Police said they responded to reports of a stabbing on Sammon Avenue, near Donlands and Mortimer Avenues, around 12 p.m.
The incident happened after two individuals became involved in a dispute, according to police.
Police said the victim, believed to be in his 30s, has been transported to hospital in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
No suspect information has been released.