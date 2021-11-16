TORONTO -- Two people have been seriously injured following a stabbing that took place at a Toronto school Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they were called to Victoria Park Collegiate, located near Parkwoods Village Drive and Victoria Park Avenue in North York, around 3 p.m. after receiving reports there was a fight on school grounds.

Very little information has been released thus far, but police say that two male victims were located. One victim was found unconscious is in life-threatening condition, paramedics say, while the other sustained serious injuries.

The victims, whose ages have not been confirmed, have been rushed to the hospital.

Police also said that one male suspect is in custody.

"We don't believe there are any people outstanding wanted for this," Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said. "We don't consider there to be any further danger to the community."

Hopkinson said it is too early in the investigation to say if the victims were students at the school. He added that the incident may have occurred near the track and field area outside the school after students had been dismissed for the day.