Spike in Toronto mailbox vandalism leaves fewer snail mail options

Canada Post says a vandalism spree has put many of its Toronto mailboxes out of commission.

The Crown corporation says a ``rapid and unprecedented increase in vandalism'' to its street letterboxes has prompted it to wrap them in plastic to keep customers from depositing mail in damaged or unsecured boxes.

In response to the crime spike, it says it has ramped up repair and replacement of the signature red rectangles now garbed in industrial shrink-wrap.

Canada Post says its investigations team is working with Toronto police and other local authorities to look into the incidents, and is also reviewing its "street equipment'' to enhance their security.

In an email, spokeswoman Lisa Liu says Canada Post apologizes for any inconvenience and hopes to have defective mailboxes back in operation "shortly.''

In the meantime, card senders can use the nearest post office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023