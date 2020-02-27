TORONTO -- Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement amid strong wind gusts across the city Thursday night.

The agency says that gusts up to 70 kilometres an hour are expected in some areas and should begin to taper off overnight and into Friday.

“In addition, snow squalls off Lake Huron might affect portions of the regions Friday afternoon into Friday evening giving locally poor conditions in snow and local blowing snow,” the agency said in a news release issued Thursday evening.

Earlier Thursday, a home under construction in Toronto’s west end collapsed and police believe that wind may have been a factor.

The statement comes after a snowfall warning was issued for the city of Toronto on Wednesday.