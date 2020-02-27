TORONTO -- A home under construction in Toronto’s west end has collapsed.

Emergency responders arrived at the residence, located on Homeview Avenue near Jane Street and St. Clair Avenue West, on Thursday afternoon to find it demolished.

The structure was seen leaning on the neighbouring home.

Video from the scene shows a two-storey home that was under construction before the collapse. It has windows installed, but no bricks or siding.

Neighbours say the homeowner next door was there when the collapse happened just after 1 p.m.

"He was just shovelling snow and he heard something fall and he looked back and saw the house completely collapsed over," Sandy Da Cunha, who lives on the street, told CP24.

Da Cunha said that a couple and their two-year-old daughter live in the home that the house fell on, adding that the incident has left the family “shaken up”.

"They're doing OK, no one is hurt or anything. They're just in absolute shock."

TFS is on scene of a structural collapse; house under construction. There are no report of injuries, Toronto Building and the MOL notified pic.twitter.com/XCINEXvCHi — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) February 27, 2020

No injuries were reported, Toronto Fire said. Enbridge Gas is on-scene to assess the situation.

Another area resident said that a construction worker was actually inside the home at the time of the collapse, but was also not injured.

"It's terrifying to think that that could happen. I just heard that the worker that was in there is OK—they ran out. So I'm thankful," Jessica Sexton told CP24.

The exact cause of the collapse is not known at this time, but police said it may be due to "strong winds." According to Environment Canada, winds were gusting at speeds of up to 60 kilometres an hour at the time of the incident.

The adjacent homes have since been evacuated.

HAZARD:

Jane St & Homeview Ave

- reports of a home under construction on Homeview Ave

- reports that home maybe collapsing due to strong winds

- officers o/s

- @Toronto_Fire o/s - advised no injuries

- ROAD CLOSURE: Homeview Ave between Florence Cres to Jane St #GO412958

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 27, 2020

Toronto Fire said that what's left of the home that was under construction will likely be demolished, pending approval from the owner's insurance company.

The ministry of labour and Toronto building inspectors have been called in to investigate the incident, Toronto Fire added.

Roads have been blocked off nearby.