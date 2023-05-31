Special air quality statement in effect for Toronto due to 'hot and humid' weather

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Personality changes, confusion could be key signs your liver is failing

Imagine being struck with a sudden onset of confusion, struggling to think of words or to recognize your surroundings — and even ending up in the emergency department because of it. No, this isn’t a description of dementia, but of a common complication that can arise from serious liver disease.

Montreal

  • Quebec man, 87, charged in 1980s child sex assaults

    An 87-year-old Quebec man has been charged with multiple sexual assaults, 30 years later. Maurice Julien is accused of sexually abusing boys between 1986 and 1989 while involved in a "youth movement" in L'Islet, a riverside town about 100 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

  • Stay hydrated! Record-breaking heat in Montreal this week

    High heat is pushing into parts of Quebec this week, and many communities could see record-breaking temperatures this week. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued special weather statements, advising people of the above-average temperatures.

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton