Special air quality statement in effect for Toronto due to 'hot and humid' weather

A special air quality statement is in effect for Toronto and parts of the Greater Toronto Area.

On Wednesday morning, at around 10:15 a.m., Environment Canada said the air quality could pose a moderate risk to people in the area with the potential of increasing to high risk in the afternoon and early evening.

The federal agency says the "hot and humid weather conditions" can lead to elevated levels of air pollution.

The statement is in effect for Toronto, Mississauga, Brampton, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, Halton Hills, Milton, Burlington, Oakville, Pickering, Oshawa, Newmarket Georgina, southern Durham Region and northern York Region.

In Toronto, Environment Canada says it is currently 27 C and can hit a high of 30 C, though it will be slightly cooler near Lake Ontario at a high of 22 C.

Some people may experience symptoms like increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches, or shortness of breath due to the air quality. Seniors, children, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, like asthma, are “especially” at risk, Environment Canada says.

Anyone experiencing symptoms is encouraged to cut their time outside or reschedule strenuous outdoor activities until the special air quality statement is lifted.

“Stay inside if you have breathing difficulties,” the weather agency said in its statement, adding using an air conditioner that cools and filters air may help.

Opening the windows in your home may also let in more polluted air, Environment Canada said.

Northern parts of Ontario are currently experiencing a heat wave, with heat warnings in effect as temperatures are expected to hit a maximum of 32 C.

Despite the current heat, the Weather Network says Canada’s summer forecast is expected to be cooler compared to the last few years.

For most of Ontario, a “changeable summer” is expected, Weather Network said, with hot weather periods cooling off with frequent cold fronts.