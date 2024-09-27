TORONTO
Toronto

    • Southbound lanes of DVP reopen following police investigation

    The southbound lanes of the DVP are closed from Bayview/Bloor to the Gardiner Expressway due to a police investigation. (MTO) The southbound lanes of the DVP are closed from Bayview/Bloor to the Gardiner Expressway due to a police investigation. (MTO)
    Traffic has resumed on the southbound lanes of the Don Valley Parkway following a lengthy closure.

    Police closed the southbound lanes between Bayview/Bloor and the Gardiner Expressway at around 3:45 p.m. due to an investigation.

    The highway reopened just after 8 p.m.

