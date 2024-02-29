TORONTO
Toronto

    • Son of Blue Jays reliever hit by car in Florida out of ICU

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after his son, Toby, was hit by a car Sunday., Feb. 25, 2024 (Credit: Instagram). Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Erik Swanson has left the team to be with his family after his son, Toby, was hit by a car Sunday., Feb. 25, 2024 (Credit: Instagram).
    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Erik Swanson’s son is out of the paediatric intensive care unit after he was hit by a car in Florida on Sunday.

    Madison Swanson, Erik Swanson's wife, posted the update and a photo of her four-year-old son’s bruised hand with a hospital bracelet looped around his wrist on Instagram Wednesday night.

    “The most important update is that Toby is out of the PICU and we are continuing to take it day by day,” she wrote.

    Toby sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a 2024 Ford Expedition with a valet driver behind the wheel in Clearwater Beach, police said in a news release Tuesday.

    He was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla., by medical helicopter.

    Madison Swanson posts an Instagram update on Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2024 after her four-year-old son was struck by a vehicle.

    “We are so grateful for the speedy first responders to the accident,” Swanson’s post went on to say, thanking the pedestrians who stayed at the scene and the “overwhelming” love and support they have received.

    “We see you, we hear you, it is what has gotten our little boy through all of this.”

    With files form the Canadian Press 

