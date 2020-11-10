TORONTO -- A vehicle crashed into a home in Toronto’s east-end early Tuesday morning leaving behind significant damage and bricks scattered across a lawn.

Police said the car crashed into the home on Parkview Hill Crescent in the city’s East York neighbourhood at around 3:30 a.m.Officers said they arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with the incident.

Neighbourhood resident Chris Panagiotopoloulos, who is also the owner of the home, said he is grateful no one was hurt as tenants currently occupy the residence.

“I'm happy that it wasn't as bad as it could have been,” he told CTV News Toronto. “It didn't go into the home; the people living inside the home weren't hurt.”

The woman, who lives at the home, told CTV News Toronto, that she and her son were both inside at the time of the incident.

The car slammed into the outside of the home and left a large portion of the garage destroyed. On Tuesday morning, the residents and neighbours woke up to large amounts of debris scattered across the front of the home.

Neighbour Effie Panagiotopoloulos, whose brother owns the damaged residence, said she woke up at around 3:30 a.m. and heard a “really loud bang that sounded like a bomb exploded.”

“The sirens started going, I looked out the window and there was smoke everywhere,” she said. “It was a scary night, a scene like something out of a movie.”

She said police arrived almost immediately and were arresting one person when she came outside.

Police have not provided any details about the circumstances around the incident, but said they are waiting to hear from their special investigations unit.