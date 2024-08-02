TORONTO
Toronto

    • Some Yankee Stadium bleachers fans chant 'U-S-A!' during 'O Canada' before game against Blue Jays

    New York Yankees players stand on the field during Canada's national anthem before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith) New York Yankees players stand on the field during Canada's national anthem before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)
    NEW YORK (AP) -

    A segment of fans in Yankee Stadium's right field bleachers chanted "U-S-A! U-S-A!" during the playing of "O Canada" on Friday night before the game between New York and the Toronto Blue Jays.

    Most of the 45,000-plus fans in the ballpark ignored the chanting during the anthem sung by Max Greenberg, a rising junior at Dwight School in Manhattan.

    The start of the game was delayed 86 minutes because of rain.

