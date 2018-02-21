

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The City of Mississauga is encouraging residents near Old Derry Road and Second Line to seek higher ground amid rising waters in the Credit River.

In a news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, the city said that an ice and debris jam along the river is causing some localized flooding in the area.

The city says that residents are being encouraged to evacuate their homes “as a precaution.”

The evacuation order comes after firefighters were called to the area on Tuesday night to help curb flooding. Water levels had receded by about a foot by Wednesday morning but have since risen again.

In a warning that was sent out on Tuesday night, the City of Mississauga had said that water levels were likely to rise further.

“Mississauga has experienced substantial rainfall over the last 24 hours and the weather forecast is predicting an additional 20 millimetres of rainfall before the end of day Wednesday,” the warning read. “Water levels will continue to rise in response to the rain and melting snow. Ice in the Credit River may begin to break up as water levels approach the top of the bank which will increase the potential for flooding due to ice jams.”

The City of Mississauga said that residents who are displaced from their homes as a result of the flooding can seek shelter at the Rivergrove Community Centre.

The city says that the only roadway to be closed as a result of the flooding so far is Willow Lane.

Willow Lane, Barberry Lane, Old Mill Lane, Pond Street and a portion of Historic Trail up to Upper River Court are included in the evacuation order.