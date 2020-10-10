TORONTO -- Several homes in Etobicoke were evacuated after a possible Second World War device was found at a residence.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Dunning Crescent, west of Westhead Road, just after 9:30 p.m.

Toronto Fire said six homes were evacuated as a precaution, and the roads were closed off while members of the Toronto Police Explosives Disposal unit completed their investigation.

Just after 11:10 p.m., police said they have secured the device and determined it was inert.

The roads in the area reopened a short time later.