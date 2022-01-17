Plans for a return to in-person learning were scuttled in many parts of Ontario Monday following a massive winter storm.

With many major roadways still a mess and the snow cleanup expected to take several days, a number of schools and school boards around the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) announced that they will either cancel classes Tuesday or have students learn remotely.

Here is a list of boards that have announced their plans for students on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

Note: The list reflects information as it is received and is not a comprehensive list of every school in the GTA. For full details, check with your school or school board.

TORONTO

Toronto District School Board

All schools will be closed to in-person learning. Students will not participate in live remote or virtual learning. Where possible, teachers will provide voluntary class work through established online platforms for students who wish to continue their learning. Students may also work on previously-assigned work or spend time reviewing material previously covered.

Toronto Catholic District School Board

Schools will be closed for in-person learning and all buses cancelled. Students will have an opportunity to learn asynchronously at home if they choose to do so.

Robbins Hebrew Academy

Closed for Nursery-Grade 8. Students will be switching to online learning.

PEEL

Peel District School Board

All buses and in-school instruction are cancelled. All PDSB schools and office buildings will be closed. All students will switch to remote learning for the day.

Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

ALL DPCDSB schools/board facilities will remain closed to students/staff for tomorrow, Jan 18. Students will switch to remote learning for the day.

YORK REGION

York Region District School Board

Schools and board locations will be closed to students on January 18, 2022. Students will learn remotely.

York Catholic District School Board

Schools are closed and transportation is cancelled. Students will learn remotely through their teachers’ virtual classrooms.