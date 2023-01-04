'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Const. Greg Pierzchala enjoyed nature, was a fan of art, excelled at his job as a new police officer and above all, loved protecting his family and the communities he served.
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Justyna Pierzchala said her older brother took his job of watching over her very seriously.
"He was always making sure that I was in a good place, both mentally and physically, and was always checking to make sure that I was headed in the right direction ... Greg was so much more than just a police officer," she said.
"Greg died a hero and he lived as an inspiration."
Greg Pierzchala was attacked as he responded to a call for a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville, Ont., police have said. Two people have been charged with first-degree murder.
Police have said Pierzchala had been a provincial officer for just over a year and had been notified hours before his death that he had passed his 10-month probation period. He was also previously a member of the Canadian Armed Forces and a constable at the provincial legislature.
Pierzchala dreamt of joining the police ranks as a boy and his colleagues have remembered him as a wonderful officer with a big heart made of gold.
His brother Michal Pierzchala remembered the officer as someone with exacting standards who also acknowledged when a person had done something right.
"I think what really separated him from others were his high standards for everything in his life," he said.
"He made you want to be a better person. He made you want to make your own life better and I can't think of a better influence someone can have than that."
Members of the audience look on as pallbearers carry the casket of OPP Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala during his funeral service in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
The officer's family said Greg Pierzchala enjoyed martial arts, loved nature, was an avid reader and could stare at paintings in a museum for hours. His colleagues said the young man loved serving his community.
A procession that was held before Pierzchala's private funeral in Barrie, Ont., saw a police motorcade make its way through the city streets as several members of the public watched.
Inside the arena, officers were asked to remove their peaked caps as Pierzchala's casket was carried to the front of the venue.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who joined the hundreds of officers in attendance at the Sadlon Arena in the officer's hometown, said the death had highlighted the difficulties of the job.
"This brave young man died just two days after Christmas," Ford said at the beginning of the ceremony. "It's yet another difficult reminder that the job of a police officer is one of total commitment."
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks during the funeral service of OPP Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala in Barrie, Ont., Wednesday, Jan.4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ford told the service that Pierzchala's death was a "painful reminder that policing is a family calling."
"The people he really served will never forget your sacrifice," Ford said to the officer's family. "I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing your son and brother with us."
Court documents show 25-year-old Randall McKenzie -- one of two people accused in the attack on Pierzchala -- had been denied bail in an unrelated case involving a number of assault and weapons charges months before the shooting, but was released after a review. A warrant was issued for his arrest when he failed to show up for a court date in August, the documents show.
Pierzchala's brother said his sibling was aware of the risks of the job but chose to serve nonetheless. He also said his brother, who visited the family home every week, would always make it a point of saying a proper goodbye to his loved ones when he left.
Michal Pierzchala said the words of one of his brother's favourite authors, Charles Dickens, was fitting for the funeral.
"I see a beautiful city and a brilliant people rising from this abyss," he read. "I see the lives for which I lay down my life, peaceful, useful, prosperous and happy ... It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far, far better rest that I go to than I have ever known."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2023.
Grzegorz Pierzchala, an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot on Dec. 27, 2022, is photographed (OPP).
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
For adolescents, social media might be a brain-changer, researchers say
Frequent use of social media could be reshaping how adolescents' brains develop, a new study found.
Niagara Falls lights up in blue in support of Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin
Niagara Falls lit-up in blue Tuesday night in support of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin who is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest mid-game.
Damar Hamlin's recovery moving in positive direction: family rep
Damar Hamlin's recovery is moving in 'a positive direction' two days after the Buffalo Bills safety collapsed and went into cardiac arrest during a game against Cincinnati, the player's marketing representative said Wednesday.
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
Thinking of buying or selling a home in 2023? Real estate broker shares some tips
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
Canada marks National Ribbon Skirt Day, inspired by 10-year-old Saskatchewan girl
Canada is marking the first National Ribbon Skirt Day on Wednesday, an event inspired by a young Saskatchewan girl who was shamed for wearing one to school several years ago.
UFC President Dana White 'embarrassed' after being seen on video slapping his wife
UFC President Dana White was seen on video released by TMZ slapping his wife, Anne, while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.
Montreal
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
-
Video shows man chasing after Montreal mosque-goers, trying to enter building
Montreal police are investigating a video in which a man appears to chase after a pair of mosque-goers and try and force his way inside the building. The video, captured by security cameras at the Islamic Centre of Verdun, shows a man shouting at two male mosque attendees from across the street. As the pair enters the building, the suspect runs across the road, cutting in front of a car. The door is shut before he can enter.
-
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named #2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the world's second most important performer in the art of burlesque.
London
-
Charge dropped in crash that killed Huron County priest
The charge against a South Huron woman following a fatal crash in 2021 has been withdrawn. Father Matthew George, 52, from Bluewater died as a result of the Nov. 15, 2021 crash on Bronson Line near Dashwood.
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
-
Police release identity of cyclist who died in Elgin County crash
OPP have identified a 29-year-old woman from St. Thomas, Ont. as the cyclist who died after being struck by a vehicle on Wellington Road earlier this week.
Kitchener
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Section of Wellington Road 32 closed after crash
Wellington County OPP have shut down a section of Wellington Road 32 between Cambridge and Guelph to investigate a collision.
-
Guelph city councillor responds to criticism over tiny home rental
When Guelph city councillor Rodrigo Goller listed the tiny home in his backyard for rent, the reaction was swift. At 520 square feet, the two-bedroom home is listed for $2,500 per month, utilities included – a price more than one Facebook commenter called “shameful.”
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
-
Experts say there are options to deal with derelict buildings in Sault, Sudbury, but none are easy
It’s a new year and new mayors in Greater Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie are taking on some of the challenges that long bedeviled their predecessors. That includes what to do with former hospital buildings in each city that are now owned by the private sector.
-
Business owners upset with smelly planters in downtown Sudbury
Two downtown business owners are expressing concerns about the cleanliness of the area.
Ottawa
-
City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
-
Senators goalie gets new 'Deadpool' mask ahead of possible Reynolds ownership
With Ryan Reynolds expressing serious interest in being a part-owner of the Ottawa Senators, one player is getting a head start on his arrival.
Windsor
-
APMA takes 'umbrage' with Windsor City Hall characterization of blockade dismantling
The president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) is disappointed with how the city handled a recent news conference to announce federal funding reimbursement for enforcement of the Ambassador Bridge blockade.
-
Suspect arrested after 51-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police have arrested a suspect after a 51-year-old woman died in a hit-and-run collision on Tuesday night.
-
Top 10 most notable stories of 2022 in Windsor-Essex
The CTV News Windsor team has compiled a list of the Top 10 most notable stories on our website in 2022.
Barrie
-
'So much more than just a police officer': Slain OPP constable remembered at Barrie funeral
Loved ones, friends and fellow officers gathered Wednesday at a funeral for the Ontario Provincial Police constable who was killed in a shooting ambush last week, remembering the 28-year-old as "humble, generous, funny and competent."
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain expected to make for messy road conditions across Simcoe County
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement warning that the rain and drizzle Wednesday could turn to freezing rain in the Barrie, Collingwood, and Hillsdale areas.
-
Registering your child for kindergarten? Here's what Simcoe County parents need to know
Simcoe County's public school system is preparing to welcome a new generation of students as it begins registration for the 2023-24 school year.
Atlantic
-
Mix of snow and ice could make for slippery Thursday commute in parts of N.S. and N.B.
A slippery mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain is expected in western parts of the Maritimes late Wednesday night into Thursday.
-
'The biggest rivalry': Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.
With another mouth-watering instalment of the bitter rivalry between Canada and the U.S. set for Wednesday, thanks to Connor Bedard's overtime heroics for Canada in the quarterfinals, Brandt Clarke is confident his teammate and the country's best player will rise to the occasion.
-
COVID-19 related deaths stabilize, cases increase in N.B.: report
A New Brunswick report covering a two week period is showing signs of stability in the amount of new COVID-19 related deaths with 15 reported Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Crews respond to northwest Calgary house fire
Fire crews are at the scene of a home in northwest Calgary after smoke was found coming from the basement.
-
EXTENDED VIDEO
EXTENDED VIDEO | Wildlife in Calgary: Bobcat family caught on camera prowling backyard
A homeowner in northwest Calgary captured something special on video in his backyard this week.
-
2023 property tax assessments: Everything you need to know
The assessments are used to determine property and business taxes.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide unit investigating death of woman in apartment fire
The Winnipeg police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman who died in an apartment building fire.
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by local celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities are making sure the business stays open.
-
Another Manitoba Tory, Myrna Driedger, says she will not seek re-election
Another Manitoba Progressive Conservative has announced they will not seek re-election.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver's December home sales down 52% from year ago: B.C. real estate board
The Greater Vancouver Real Estate Board says home sales and prices continued their fall in December, dropping by 52 per cent and three per cent respectively from a year ago.
-
No injuries after shots fired at Whalley home, Surrey RCMP say
An early morning shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood on Wednesday appears to have been targeted and local Mounties are working to determine the motive.
-
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
Edmonton
-
Holiday travel mess shows why Canadian air travel industry needs competition: NDP
New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says the holiday travel woes that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports or struggling to find flights home show why there should be more competition in Canada's airspace.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
-
Aurora Cannabis closes sale of Aurora Polaris facility for $15M in gross proceeds
Aurora Cannabis Inc. says it has closed the sale of its Aurora Polaris facility.